Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Entain Plc (LON:ENT)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,580 ($20.64) and last traded at GBX 1,573 ($20.55). Approximately 1,021,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,712,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,566.50 ($20.47).

ENT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Entain from GBX 1,644 ($21.48) to GBX 1,628 ($21.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,601 ($20.92) to GBX 1,647 ($21.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Entain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,713.75 ($22.39).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,492.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £9.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 163.78.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

