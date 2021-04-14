Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC initiated coverage on Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

ESVIF stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

