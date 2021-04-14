ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Up 392.6% in March

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 392.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ENN Energy stock opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $70.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from ENN Energy’s previous annual dividend of $0.81. ENN Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENN Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

