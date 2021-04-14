Enigma (ENG) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $5.30 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.58 or 0.00460608 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00024797 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,169.22 or 0.03426723 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

