ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to Neutral by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on E. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ENI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.
Shares of NYSE:E opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. ENI has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $25.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in ENI by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 637,841 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,298,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ENI by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.
About ENI
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.