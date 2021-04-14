ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to Neutral by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on E. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ENI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. ENI has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $25.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in ENI by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 637,841 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,298,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ENI by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

