Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Up 188.9% in March

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the March 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,744,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENGIY. HSBC downgraded shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 101,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,402. Engie has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

