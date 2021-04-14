Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.90

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and traded as low as $46.85. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $47.14, with a volume of 2,700 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EGHSF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enghouse Systems from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enghouse Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Enghouse Systems from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

