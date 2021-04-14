Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Down 11%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s share price traded down 11% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.82. 88,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,250,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $775.10 million, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,640.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,017 shares of company stock worth $322,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.