ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Update

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 304.3% from the March 15th total of 294,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

ENDRA Life Sciences stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. 9,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,041. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $96.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 274,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 105,129 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16,057 shares in the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

