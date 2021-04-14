EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Sets New 1-Year High at $118.00

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.00 and last traded at $117.94, with a volume of 112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

