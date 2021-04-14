Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.73

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Elementis alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $977.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.