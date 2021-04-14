Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Trading Up 157% This Week

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $187,955.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 157% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00060067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00018688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00090969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.00 or 0.00631706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00032703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00037410 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

