Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Update

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the March 15th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Eguana Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EGTYF stock remained flat at $$0.33 on Tuesday. 237,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,373. Eguana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

