Egretia Trading 13% Higher Over Last Week (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $22.42 million and approximately $9.16 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Egretia has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00066556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.00678498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00088738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00032820 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00036139 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

Egretia is a coin. It was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.