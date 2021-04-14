EGF Theramed Health (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Trading 17.4% Higher

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF)’s share price traded up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. 86,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 68,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

EGF Theramed Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVAHF)

EGF Theramed Health Corp., a consumer technology company, develops technologies, products, and diagnostic tools for personalized medical care. It engages in the provision of biomedical online services for monitoring and treating common health problems; and extraction and purification of botanical extracts and creation of extract formulations, as well as development of medical monitoring device technologies.

