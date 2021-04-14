Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.89. 4,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of -59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.06. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $168.56 and a one year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

