Eaton Vance Management Sells 4,187 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JWN. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JWN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at $94,378,812.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $566,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,378 in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

