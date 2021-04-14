Eaton Vance Management Purchases 986 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,227,000 after purchasing an additional 58,538 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $2.189 dividend. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

