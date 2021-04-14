Eaton Vance Management Has $960,000 Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $33.12.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.