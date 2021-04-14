Eaton Vance Management Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $286.26 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $292.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.18.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

