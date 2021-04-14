Eaton Vance Management Buys 490 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $159.35 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $170.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.00 and its 200 day moving average is $134.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

