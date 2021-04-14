easyJet (LON:EZJ) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 925.53 ($12.09).

EZJ opened at GBX 953 ($12.45) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 988.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 784.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.60. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89).

In other news, insider Moni Mannings acquired 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

