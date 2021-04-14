Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

NYSE:ESTE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.35. 327,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,481. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $573.96 million, a P/E ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 2.90.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 471,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.