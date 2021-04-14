E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EONGY. DZ Bank raised E.On from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. E.On has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.406 dividend. This is a boost from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. E.On’s payout ratio is 50.67%.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

