E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HUYA were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HUYA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 24,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,288. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. HUYA Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.96.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

