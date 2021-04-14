E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Acquires 800 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.7% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,653 shares of company stock worth $56,707,249. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA stock traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $755.63. The stock had a trading volume of 903,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,106,828. The firm has a market cap of $725.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,509.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $664.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $629.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.76 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.