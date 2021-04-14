E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Acquires 546,016 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,049.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546,016 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up about 2.7% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,593.9% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 899.9% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,013.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 720.6% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 44,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 39,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

EDU traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.94. 141,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,377,929. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $887.69 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

