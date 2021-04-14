Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Down 80.5% in March

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDEJF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,655. The company has a market cap of $118.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. Dundee has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 28.11 and a quick ratio of 26.47.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

