Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Down 80.5% in March

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDEJF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,655. The company has a market cap of $118.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. Dundee has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 28.11 and a quick ratio of 26.47.
About Dundee
Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.