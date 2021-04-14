Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Gap Down to $18.90

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $18.35. Duckhorn Portfolio shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 1,820 shares changing hands.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

