Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00067001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.57 or 0.00258024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.91 or 0.00670274 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,370.18 or 0.99963811 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022161 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.86 or 0.00868964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.