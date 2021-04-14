DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $196.30 and last traded at $200.58. 138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.03.

About DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF)

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

