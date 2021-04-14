Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

DRVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.13.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.32.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.77 million. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Driven Brands news, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,379.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle L. Marshall acquired 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $59,895.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $635,271.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

