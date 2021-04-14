Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.07

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.07 and traded as high as C$21.61. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$21.40, with a volume of 135,002 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.25 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

