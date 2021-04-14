Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $155.00 at Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target upped by Barclays from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.00.

DOV stock opened at $138.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover has a one year low of $79.87 and a one year high of $141.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.55.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Dover by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth $216,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 817.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

