Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 817.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOV stock opened at $138.66 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $79.87 and a 52 week high of $141.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

