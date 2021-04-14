Domani Wealth LLC Has $189,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 16.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 145,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 24.4% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 15,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 61,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 32,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 306,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,305,078. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

