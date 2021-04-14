Doctors Coin Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $118.71 million and $345,267.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00054232 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001479 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

