DNB Markets Downgrades DHT (NYSE:DHT) to Hold

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was downgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $6.60 target price on the shipping company’s stock. DNB Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price.

DHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DHT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

NYSE DHT opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $966.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.08.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,966,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 46,221 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of DHT by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 465,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

