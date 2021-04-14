DMM: Governance Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $1.28 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0765 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00058830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00019148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00088289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00627455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00032507 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00037341 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,838 coins and its circulating supply is 50,172,331 coins. DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

