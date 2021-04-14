Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 57,282 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.14% of Itron worth $82,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Itron by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Itron by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.58.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 1.18. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $525.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.