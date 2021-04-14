Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,486 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $77,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ameresco by 382.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ameresco by 24.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 41.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.68. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMRC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

In other news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 32,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,873,375.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,823,903.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 43,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $2,576,589.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 837,236 shares of company stock worth $40,661,806 in the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.