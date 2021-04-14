Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,640,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $82,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 714,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth about $4,824,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNAP opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $286,638.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263,120 shares in the company, valued at $63,787,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,663 shares of company stock worth $14,993,745.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

