Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 70,521 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,455,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,521 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tronox were worth $79,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,169,000 after buying an additional 298,830 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,609,000 after buying an additional 798,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 98,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,164,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,029,000 after buying an additional 530,455 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TROX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $322,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $9,781,785.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,896.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,801 shares of company stock worth $898,745 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.29 million. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

