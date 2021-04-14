Digitalcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $719,903.45 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $719,903.45 and approximately $34.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,482.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.63 or 0.03684135 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.83 or 0.00423105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 78.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $819.52 or 0.01270915 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.09 or 0.00507258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.04 or 0.00471513 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.11 or 0.00356856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00033891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,237,511 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

