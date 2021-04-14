Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 19th (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Digital Transformation Opportunities’ (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 19th. Digital Transformation Opportunities had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Digital Transformation Opportunities’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Digital Transformation Opportunities stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Digital Transformation Opportunities has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Company Profile

There is no company description available for Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp.

