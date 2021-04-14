Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on DBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 27,128 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 80,457 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

