DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Update

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 1,208.3% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 104.7 days.

DIC Asset stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.