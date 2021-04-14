Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives “Neutral” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.27.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.