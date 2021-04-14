Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

DPSGY stock opened at $58.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

