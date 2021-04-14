Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Deutsche Post in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Post’s FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPSGY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Deutsche Post stock opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

